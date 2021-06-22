Top 2022 PG Dior Johnson commits to Oregon

After months of speculation that Dior Johnson, the top point guard in the class of 2022, would snub college basketball in favor of playing professionally straight out of high school, the California native offered his college commitment on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson surprisingly committed to Oregon over a group of finalists consisting of Alabama, Kentucky and Washington. Johnson was also thought to be heavily considering an offer from the New Zealand Basketball League, which has landed top recruits such as RJ Hampton in the past. He was originally slated to announce his commitment this Friday.

According to Tipton Edits, Johnson’s estimated offer from the NBL is expected to be worth a whopping $1.2 million.

Johnson was originally committed to Syracuse, but backed off his commitment to the Orange in November. Once Johnson decommitted from Jim Boeheim’s program, many expected him to opt for the professional route. Now, he will suit up for Dana Altman and the Ducks.

“Good length and stature for a point guard,” 247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer said in his scouting report of Johnson. “Quick athlete with superb body control. Has tremendous instincts as a driver and passer. Delivers the difficult pass. Finishes the difficult shot. High-level lay-up maker. Has multiple fade-away moves to his right shoulder.

“Shoots the ball well enough to be considered a three-level scorer. Has the potential to rebound his position well and be a dangerous versatile defender. Has bounced around to multiple high schools, which some view as a yellow flag.”