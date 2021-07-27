Top 2022 TE Jaleel Skinner transfers to IMG Academy

Top class of 2022 tight end recruit Jaleel Skinner is set to play his senior year at one of the premier programs in high school football.

It was announced on Monday that Skinner is transferring to IMG Academy to conclude his high school football career. Skinner has already arrived in Bradenton and is on IMG Academy’s campus for the beginning of preseason practices.

Skinner started his high school career at Greer High School in South Carolina. There, he played wide receiver, tight end and cornerback, earning 24 offers with his sophomore and junior year film. In last year’s COVID-19-shortened high school football season, Skinner helped Greer to a 3-2 record.

Skinner is the No. 74 overall recruit in the class of 2022 and top-ranked tight end, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end took official visits to Alabama, Miami and Texas in June and is scheduled to visit Florida State in September.

“A legit 6-foot-5 with a slender build,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins said in his scouting report of Skinner. “Wingspan stretches well over 80 inches. One of the more unique skill players in the class of 2022 given lengthy frame. Has spent majority of prep career split out wide as a jumbo wide receiver. Viewed by most college staffs, however, as a flex tight end at the next level. Extraordinary catch radius. Uses long stride to work his way down the field. Takes advantage of soft coverage on a consistent basis. Isn’t the most physical of prospects, but is relatively competitive after the catch. Track background helped foster some straight-line speed. Entry-level blocker at this stage in his development, which is almost expected for someone on the leaner side. Will obviously need to bulk up as he was under 225 pounds the spring before senior season. Also needs to get better at attacking the ball in the air and could get more fluid with his movement patterns. In no way a polished product, but has an extremely high ceiling given physical stature. Should eventually contribute for a Top 25 program and make an impact in the passing game once body matures. NFL upside.”

