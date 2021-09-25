Travis Hunter posts another insane stat line for No. 7 Collins Hill

Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) is currently in the midst of one the greatest seasons in program history, checking in at No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 with a perfect 6-0 record.

A lot of Collins Hill’s success so far this year can be attributed to Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. Collins Hill has an elite quarterback in Missouri commit Sam Horn, but Hunter is the straw that stirs the drink for the Georgia power.

Hunter was back at it in Collins Hill’s 34-0 win over an undefeated East Coweta team, posting another insane stat line. The five-star cornerback dominated on both sides of the ball, returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown, catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Horn and rushing in from three yards out.

In total, Hunter finished with 134 yards of offense on just 15 touches.

Travis Hunter was doing it ALL last night 😈 70-yard interception TD

28-yard receiving TD

3-yard rushing TD

11 REC | 134 YDS Florida State must be excited 🤩 @TravisHunterJr @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/ynkATuU1Wi — Overtime (@overtime) September 25, 2021

Hunter has 12 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Collins Hill’s first six games. He’s been even more dynamic on offense, catching 43 passes for 679 yards and five touchdowns.

Hunter recently reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State with the Seminoles struggling to a 0-4 start. When he makes it to Tallahasse, Hunter will be a foundational piece for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell to build around.

“Yeah I’m locked in,” Hunter said. I’m not going nowhere bro. Don’t let them boys fool y’all. I’m committed. I’m staying committed.”