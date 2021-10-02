Travis Hunter spotted at Arkansas vs. Georgia

Five-star Collins Hill (Ga.) cornerback and Florida State commit Travis Hunter made the trip to Athens to watch Georgia dominate Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter was spotted at the game after Collins Hill improved to 7-0 with a 63-0 win over Peachtree Ridge on Friday night.

Hunter recently reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State, but Georgia and numerous other programs across the nation have continued to recruit the blue-chip prospect.

“Yeah I’m locked in,” Hunter said. I’m not going nowhere bro. Don’t let them boys fool y’all. I’m committed. I’m staying committed.”

Hunter, who is the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, 12 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery entering Collins Hill’s matchup with Peachtree Ridge. He has also worked as a dynamic weapon at wide receiver with catching 43 passes for 679 yards and five touchdowns to his name ahead of Friday night’s action.

Hunter dominated against a previously undefeated East Coweta team two weeks ago, returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown, catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Missouri commit Sam Horn and rushing in from three yards out in a 34-0 win. In total, Hunter finished with 134 yards of offense on just 15 touches.

Collins Hill currently ranks seventh in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 national rankings.