Deion Sanders and Jackson State flip top 2022 recruit Travis Hunter

Top 2022 recruit Travis Hunter is on the move — just not to where the masses expected him to be.

Hunter shockingly flipped his commitment from Florida State to FCS Jackson State on the first day of the early signing period, locking himself in to play for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Georgia was thought to be the program with the best chance to flip Hunter, who had said multiple times he was all-in with Florida State, but Jackson State came in late to pull off the stunning coup.

Hunter has been viewed by many as a generational talent to play at an elite level on both sides of the ball. The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill star is set to play cornerback in college.

“Legitimately CB1 and WR1 for the class of 2022,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins’ wrote in his scouting report of Hunter. Makes everything he does look easy. Smooth. Explosive. Competitive. At times it seems like he’s almost a human cheat code as he’s always making the highlight reel play at the right time. Video game numbers during prep career (over 3,600 receiving yards, 46 touchdowns catches and 19 interceptions) make him seem even more godly.”