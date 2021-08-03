Travis Hunter is the new No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022

With Quinn Ewers off to Ohio State a year earlier than originally expected, there is a new top dog in the class of 2022.

Meet Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill cornerback Travis Hunter. Get plenty familiar with him if you have not heard his name before, because he is the new No. 1 recruit in high school football, according to 247Sports.

Hunter, who is committed to Florida State, is one of the most unique talents to rise through the high school ranks in recent years. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Georgia native will play in the secondary in college, but has also put up elite production at wide receiver throughout his high school career. Many recruiting analysts believe that Hunter would be the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2022 if it weren’t for his lockdown corner ability.

“He lined up at wide receiver and was bracketed by two defenders at the line of scrimmage,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote in March. “Most players would have just taken the play off, but Hunter found a way to beat the double team and score a touchdown.”

Hunter would have had a chance to jump Ewers in the rankings by the end of his senior season, but the elite cornerback prospect now holds the top spot in his class — and odds are he won’t be relinquishing it anytime soon.

“Slender frame with the desired length,” Ivins wrote in his scouting report of Hunter. “Should be able to fill out once lifting in a college strength program. A twitchy, bouncy athlete with elite ball skills that makes plays on both offense and defense. Has exceptional foot quickness and agility. Smooth in the backpedal. Able to flip his hips and mirror wide receivers of all different sizes. No verified speed times, but looks to have a turbo under the hood. Instinctive football player. Has a high success rate in coverage and creates takeaways on a consistent basis. Comfortable lining up on the boundary in man coverage. Not the strongest individual, but will fight with his hands and try to redirect wideouts at the line of scrimmage. Willing tackler that can help out in run support. Totaled over 1,500 receiving yards and eight interceptions as a junior playing in one of the Peach State’s highest classifications. Could be an offensive weapon at the next level, but ceiling is highest on the other side of the ball as he’s a natural ballhawk that has the skillset to be a shutdown corner. All signs point to him being a multi-year starter in college and eventually developing into an early-round NFL Draft pick.”