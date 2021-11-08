USC men's basketball gets another four-star commit in SF Tre White

USC men’s basketball has tacked on another piece to a 2022 men’s basketball class that is looking to be one of the best in the Pac-12.

Over the weekend, four-star shooting guard Tre White committed to the Trojans. The Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) star is ranked as the No. 66 prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 35 by ESPN.

The 6-foot-5 guard transferred to Prolific Prep this summer after his former school, Ribet Academy of Southern California (Los Angeles), announced that the boys basketball program would shut down.

Prolific Prep has been a haven for top high school talent, including Houston Rockers rookie Jalen Green, four-star Alabama guard Namari Burnett and five-star Oregon center Nate Bittle.

Here are some highlights of White, posted to Twitter by SLAM:

White has had quite a high school adventure, moving from Dallas to Wisconsin as a freshman and playing for Washington High School (Milwaukee, Wis.). He later transferred to Ribet Academy, and after the program was shut down, moved to Prolific Prep.

He was a Kansas commit very early in his high school career but decommitted in late 2019.

USC is putting together a very strong 2022 class so far. Led by five-star, 7-foot tall center Vince Iwuchukwu out of powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), the group is ranked No. 2 in the conference and No. 14 in the Pac-12.

White is the second four-star player to commit to the Trojans. Local power forward Kijani Wright out of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), ranked the No. 38 player in the class in the 247 Composite, has also announced his intentions to play for USC.

The four-man group is rounded out by three-star shooting guard Oziyah Sellers, another in-state prospect who hails from Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.).

USC has won more than 20 games in five of the last six seasons. Last year, the Trojans won three tournament games before falling to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.