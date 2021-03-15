Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes are Arch Manning's biggest non-family influences

Arch Manning never has to look far if he wants any football-related advice.

Between his grandfather Archie and uncles Eli and Peyton, the heir to the Manning quarterback throne essentially has an encyclopedia of knowledge on playing the position available at his disposal whenever he needs it. Manning also tries to learn a thing or two from football’s new-school star quarterbacks, though, and recently revealed which two current quarterbacks he models his game after.

Manning pinpointed Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes as his two biggest non-family quarterback influences in an interview with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong last week. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Mahomes is already one of the most naturally talented passers in NFL history, while Lawrence is a month and a half away from becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft following a legendary career at Clemson.

“Just how they impact their own offenses so much,” Manning said of what draws him to Lawrence and Mahomes. “Mahomes can make every throw on the field with his dramatics and moves around and Trevor he just reminds me a lot of Peyton. He has total command of the offense. Those two things I like to put in my game for sure.”

Lawrence spoke highly of Manning in October, praising his potential when asked about the star sophomore following his first appearance on national television in an Isidore Newman win.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Lawrence said. “Cool to see that family just keeps pumping out football players.”

RELATED: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sees big things ahead for Arch Manning

Manning still has a long way to go in his development living up to Lawrence and Mahomes’ stature will not be easy. If there is any young quarterback in the country that could pull it off, though, Manning certainly has the skill set and pedigree to be the one.