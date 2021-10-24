Trey Kukuk breaks Orange County record with 615 passing yards

It took video review for Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo, Calif.) quarterback Trey Kukuk to officially earn his place in the record book.

On Friday night, Kukuk was originally recorded as of having passed for 611 yards in a 59-56 win over Tabuco Hills (Mission Viejo, Calif.). Upon watching a replay and doing a play-by-play review of the stats and each pass, head coach Sean Curtis told the Orange County Register that the count was slightly off.

Kukuk threw for 615 yards, breaking the Orange County record of 613 that had been set in 2012 by then-El Toro (Lake Forest, Calif.) quarterback Conner Manning.

The junior completed 40 of his whopping 61 passing attempts, threw for six touchdowns, and rushed for two more scores on the ground.

His passing game was centered around three receivers: senior Owen Taylor, who finished with 12 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown, junior Dane Benedix, who had 14 receptions for 201 yards and two scores, and senior Mark Hopkins, who had nine receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Capistrano Valley only punted once in the entire game. Trabuco Hills did not list any punts on Maxpreps.

Even with the performance from Kukuk, the game came down to the closing seconds. He completed a 30-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to Benedix, who fought through contact to get into the end zone.

Capistrano Valley QB Trey Kukuk had a memorable night Friday for a lot of reasons, including this game-winning TD pass to Dane Benedix in the final seconds.

Unsurprisingly, Kukuk’s completions, passing attempts and total touchdowns set school records, according to the Orange County Register.

Capistrano Valley withstood its ground to overcome a fantastic rushing performance by Trabuco Hills running back Drew Barrett. The senior rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.