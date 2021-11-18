Two Georgia high school basketball players arrested in connection with murder

Jonathan Murray and Cameron Walker of high school basketball powerhouse Milton (Ga.) were arrested on murder charges relating to the shooting death of a man in October immediately after Milton’s season opener on Wednesday night.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker, 17 and Murray, 18, were taken into custody by Alpharetta police and the North Fulton SWAT team. The two are also facing charges of criminal contempt to commit armed robbery in the death of 24-year-old Kennesaw State University graduate Connor Mediate.

Walker “planned to meet Mediate in a parking deck outside the Collingwood Apartments to purchase drugs,” according to documents obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Walker arrived at the parking deck in his father’s vehicle and cellphone records show Murray was with Walker before and after Mediate was shot.

Mediate was found unconscious by authorities shortly after the shooting occurred. The responding officers attempted to give Mediate first aid, but he was declared dead at the scene of the crime. Witnesses allegedly heard “up to six shots” before Mediate was found. Cellphones records, surveillance footage and witness statements helped the police build their case against Murray and Walker.

“The men were intending on robbing Connor Mediate and Connor was killed in the process,” the accusing officer said in Walker’s warrant. “At this point, it is unknown if Cameron Walker or Jonathan Murray actually shot Connor.”

Both players played in Milton’s season opener and Walker, who just signed with George Mason eight days ago, scored 17 points. Milton won the Georgia AAAAAAA state title for the first time since 2012 last season.