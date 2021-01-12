Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer accepts high school coaching job in Arizona

Former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer is getting back into coaching. This time, it’s at the high school level.

Detmer has accepted the head-coaching position at American Leadership-Queen Creek High School in Arizona, per the AzCentral. He last coached in 2017, when he was BYU’s offensive coordinator and has since been working as a district athletic director. Detmer has previous experience coaching at the high school level with St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Texas in 2012.

Detmer won the Heisman Trophy at BYU in 1990, when he posted the most passing yards and total offense than any previous Heisman winner at the time. He succeeds Rich Edwards, who previously led American Leadership-Queen Creek to the first state football championship by a charter school in Arizona Interscholastic Association history and guided it to the Arizona 4A semifinals in 2020, one year after it went undefeated and captured the 3A title.

“I was working closely with the (ALA) coaches and the executive group, a liaison between them,” Detmer said. “I’ve been around the program for a year. When I heard Rich was stepping down, our executive team approached me about moving into the post. I thought it would be a great opportunity to get to teach the boys more. This will be more hands-on for me with the kids. I missed that competition time.

“That age of kid, it’s always fun for me to see them come in as 14-year-old and leave as 18-year-old young men, help shape their character a little more at that level. My dad coached football for 50 years and I saw the impact he had on them.

Detmer will retain former BYU standout quarterback Max Hall as American Leadership-Queen Creek’s offensive coordinator.