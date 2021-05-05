Two Chicago Division I basketball recruits wounded in drive-by shooting

Chicago high school basketball stars Ty Johnson and TaKiya Howard were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Johnson, a star at DePaul Prep and Loyola-Chicago commit, and Howard, who plays at De La Salle Institute and is expected to play her college basketball at Murray State next season, were shot outside of Johnson’s home. According to the Sun-Times, Howard and a friend had been on their way to get ice cream before stopping at Johnson’s house. Johnson was talking to the women through the window of their car when shots were fired from a passing car. At least 19 rounds were fired.

Johnson was grazed in the back of his head, while Howard was struck in the ear. According to Kimberly Howard, Takiya’s mother, the bullet is lodged in her daughter’s neck near the carotid artery.

“I was able to see her and I was able to kiss her,” Kimberly Howard said. “She looked up to me, she was responsive, she was coherent, and that’s a good thing.”

DePaul Prep issued a statement confirming Johnson’s status as he currently rests at home, recovering from his injury.

“Last evening, while talking with his friends on his own front lawn, TY was the victim of a random shooting. He suffered a graze wound to the head. Fortunately, he was able to be treated in the hospital and is home with his family where he is resting comfortably.

“Head varsity basketball coach Tom Kleinschmidt has stayed in close contact today with TY’s father, who is grateful that is his son is alive and will recover physically. The family asks the DePaul Prep family to keep them in their prayers.

“We also ask you to remember in prayer, a student from De La Salle High School with whom TY was talking. She remains in the hospital at this time. We join the De La Salle community in keeping her in our prayers.”