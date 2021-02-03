National Signing Day: Top 100 DT Tywone Malone commits to Ole Miss

Four-star Bergen Catholic (N.J.) defensive tackle Tywone Malone committed to Ole Miss to play both football and baseball Wednesday afternoon.

Malone picked Ole Miss over a group of finalists consisting of Florida State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. Each school was in contact with Malone on both the football and baseball said leading up to National Signing Day, but Malone’s relationship with both Ole Miss coaching staffs won out at the end of the day.

An injury cut Malone’s senior season at Bergen Catholic, but the mammoth 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle starred as a junior, recording 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Malone also starred on the diamond as a first baseman for the Crusaders and will continue his baseball career in the SEC at the position.

Malone is the No. 62 recruit, No. 6 defensive tackle and top prospect in New Jersey in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads: