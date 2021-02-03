National Signing Day: Top 100 DT Tywone Malone commits to Ole Miss

Four-star Bergen Catholic (N.J.) defensive tackle Tywone Malone committed to Ole Miss to play both football and baseball Wednesday afternoon.
Malone picked Ole Miss over a group of finalists consisting of Florida State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. Each school was in contact with Malone on both the football and baseball said leading up to National Signing Day, but Malone’s relationship with both Ole Miss coaching staffs won out at the end of the day.
An injury cut Malone’s senior season at Bergen Catholic, but the mammoth 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle starred as a junior, recording 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Malone also starred on the diamond as a first baseman for the Crusaders and will continue his baseball career in the SEC at the position.
Malone is the No. 62 recruit, No. 6 defensive tackle and top prospect in New Jersey in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads:
Big-framed defensive lineman with good height and length. Measured 34-inch arms as a sophomore and an 80-inch wingspan as a junior. Also owns college-ready mass with build to fit multiple fronts. Experience inside and on the edge vs. good high school competition. Flashes impressive strength-to-power ability as a stout bull rusher. Length and strength foster stack-and-shed ability vs. the run. Keeps his eyes forward and locates the ball well. Somewhat of a short-strider who redirects adequately relative to size. Generally quick off the ball. Strong tackler who arrives with purpose. Two-sport athlete who plans to play football and baseball in college. Pad level is adequate but can show more consistency in that department. Tools-laden defensive lineman who will need to expand move set and overall nuance. Legitimate high-major D-line prospect who could become multi-year impact starter with a real shot at reaching the NFL Draft.