USA Basketball announces Men's U16 roster for 2021 FIBA Americas

By Tyler Calvaruso | August 19, 2021 10:36 am ET

USA Basketball announced its final Men’s U16 roster on Monday after concluding a training camp that featured 27 players.

USA Basketball will take its final Men’s U16 roster to the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship beginning on Aug. 23 in Mexico. The top four finishers earn a berth into the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Pace Academy (Ga.) head coach Sherman White is the head coach, while St. Edward (Ohio) head coach Eric Flannery and Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) head coach Steve Turner round out the U16 coaching staff.

USA BASKETball Men’s U16 ROSTER

PG Kylan Boswell — AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

PG David Castillo — Bartlesville (Okla.)

PG Jaylen Curry — Chambers (formerly Zebulon B. Vance)

PG Robert Dillingham — Combine Academy (N.C.)

PG Jeremy Fears — La Lumiere (Ill.)

PF Ronald Holland — Duncanville (Texas)

SF Ian Jackson — Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.)

SF R.J. Jones — The Rock School (Fla.)

C Jalen Lewis — Overtime Elite

SF Liam McNeeley — John Paul II (Texas)

PF Justin McBride — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

SF Bryson Tucker — Mount St. Joseph (Md.)

