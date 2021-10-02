Winless Trinity upsets No. 10 St. Xavier

Life after Bob Beatty had been rough for Trinity (Ky.) up until it took on No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) on Friday night.

Beatty turned Trinity into a national powerhouse before retiring at the end of last season. The legendary head coach went 254-44 with 15 state championships over 21 years at the Kentucky program. Beatty’s teams posted a remarkable 90-6 record in postseason play, including a 15-2 mark in state championship games. He went 218-22 against in-state competition and never went more than one season without winning a state title.

The program was left to longtime Trinity defensive coordinator Jay Cobb, who in turn put together one of the schedules the program has ever seen. None of Trinity’s duals resulted in a win until Week 6, as the Shamrocks traveled to Ohio and handed St. Xavier its first loss of the season in dramatic fashion.

Trinity snapped St. Xavier’s 14-game winning streak with a fourth-and-goal rushing touchdown from Armon Tucker with just under a minute remaining. Trinity’s defense stood tall from that point on, securing its first win of the season.

“They’ve been close all year,” Cobb said postgame. “We’ve been competitive with everybody we’ve played. This is by far the best football team we’ve played. This is a quality football team and that’s a quality win.”

Quarterback Brady Willis starred for Trinity, going 17-22 for 313 passing yards to go along with 104 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Tucker scored twice and kicker Kellan McLaughlin hit four field goals, including a 53-yarder.

“Their main defense I was able to get through,” Willis said. ‘I had a lot of fun out there. We’ve showed a lot of heart this year and I think we’re really maturing as the weeks go on.”

Trinity has remained ranked among the top teams in Kentucky — much to the chagrin of many across the state — despite its 0-5 record entering Friday night. The naysayers now have less of an argument with a win over a nationally-ranked opponent under Trinity’s belt.

“We’re ranked because of Trinity High School and what it is,” Cobb said. “Even though our record wasn’t good, our practices were good. Our kids were working hard and trying to get over the hump.

“We got close last week (vs. Louisville St. Xavier) but close doesn’t count. We’re not into moral victories here at Trinity. We needed the win. We got the win.”