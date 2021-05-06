USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven-time reigning Mississippi state champion Neshoba Central advanced to the Class 5A North State finals and remained No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a fifth straight week.

The (27-0) Rockets defeated Grenada twice to run their win streak to 44 games and reach the fourth round of the playoffs. Neshoba will play the winner of a weather-delayed best-of-three series between New Hope and Saltillo this weekend. Saltillo won the first game, 13-4, and can advance with another win later today. The state finals are slated for next weekend at Mississippi State University.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Lake Creek (34-0) overwhelmed Magnolia 39-0 in a pair of Texas playoff contests — the first postseason victories for the Lions in school history. Senior Emiley Kennedy fanned 12 in the first game, while sophomore Ava Brown tossed a perfect game in the second, striking out 20 of the 21 batters she faced.

Fifth-ranked Park Vista (25-0), which has won 44 straight games, finally heads back to action today with a Florida playoff matchup against Jupiter, the last team to beat the Cobras back on April 25, 2019.

Elsewhere, New Palestine (19-0) moved up one more place this week after dealing No. 15 Roncalli (15-1) its first loss, 4-0, last Saturday in a showdown of top Indiana programs.

South Carolina’s Byrnes (23-1) and Kentucky’s South Warren (14-0) are the poll newcomers.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 6, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 27-0 – PR: 1

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 34-0 – PR: 2

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 42-2-1 – PR: 3

4. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 25-2 – PR: 4

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 25-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 24-0 – PR: 6

7. Leander (Texas): 31-0 – PR: 7

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 25-0 – PR: 8

9. Barbe (La.): 31-2 – PR: 9

10. Norco (Calif.): 14-1 – PR: 12

11. St. Amant (La.): 25-3 – PR: 10

12. Marist (Ill.): 18-0 – PR: 13

13. New Palestine (Ind.): 19-0 – PR: 14

14. Keystone (Ohio): 23-1 – PR: 16

15. Roncalli (Ind.): 15-1 – PR: 15

16. Byrnes (S.C.): 23-1 – PR: NR

17. South Warren (Ky.): 14-0 – PR: NR

18. Rocky Mountain (Idaho): 21-1 – PR: 17

19. Lakota West (Ohio): 21-1 – PR: 18

20. Bob Jones (Ala.): 30-4 – PR: 11

21. Barbers Hill (Texas): 31-2 – PR: 21

22. Crown Point (Ind.): 17-2 – PR: 20

23. Alvin (Texas): 24-3 – PR: 23

24. Spain Park (Ala.): 35-5 – PR: 24

25. Trenton (Fla.): 17-1 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Spanish Fork (Utah)

