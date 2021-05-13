USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Neshoba Central advanced to the Class 5A state finals.

The seven-time reigning Mississippi state titlist and No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 will face East Central later today in the opener of the best-of-three championship series at the University of Southern Mississippi. Game two will be Friday, with a third game, if necessary, slated for Saturday. The (30-0) Rockets are riding a 37-game win streak.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Lake Creek (36-0), third-ranked Hewitt-Trussville (43-2-1), No. 4 Lakewood Ranch (27-2) and fifth-ranked Park Vista (27-0) all continued to advance through their respective state tournaments and play again in the coming days.

San Antonio Warren (25-2) dropped all the way from sixth to 23rd after being upset in the final two games of a best-of-three playoff series against Los Fresnos, allowing the eight teams below to slide up one spot each.

Elsewhere, Connecticut’s Masuk (14-0) and New Hampshire’s Winnacunnet (4-0) are new to this week’s rankings.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 13, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 30-0 – PR: 1

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 36-0 – PR: 2

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 43-2-1 – PR: 3

4. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 27-2 – PR: 4

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 27-0 – PR: 5

6. Leander (Texas): 32-0 – PR: 7

7. Clear Springs (Texas): 26-0 – PR: 8

8. Barbe (La.): 31-2 – PR: 9

9. Norco (Calif.): 17-1 – PR: 10

10. St. Amant (La.): 25-3 – PR: 11

11. Marist (Ill.): 21-0 – PR: 12

12. New Palestine (Ind.): 23-0 – PR: 13

13. Keystone (Ohio): 26-1 – PR: 14

14. Byrnes (S.C.): 25-1 – PR: 16

15. Rocky Mountain (Idaho): 21-1 – PR: 18

16. Lakota West (Ohio): 25-1 – PR: 19

17. Roncalli (Ind.): 19-2 – PR: 15

18. South Warren (Ky.): 20-1 – PR: 17

19. Bob Jones (Ala.): 33-4 – PR: 20

20. Barbers Hill (Texas): 33-2 – PR: 21

21. Crown Point (Ind.): 21-2 – PR: 22

22. Masuk (Conn.): 14-0 – PR: NR

23. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 25-2 – PR: 6

24. Winnacunnet (N.H.): 4-0 – PR: NR

25. Trenton (Fla.): 18-1 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Alvin (Texas)

Spain Park (Ala.)

