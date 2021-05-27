USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four newcomers forced their way into this week’s USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 with continued stellar play in their respective states.

Unbeaten eight-time Mississippi state Class 5A champion Neshoba Central (32-0) continues to top the list, but three Eastern schools — New York’s Mahopac, New Jersey’s Donovan Catholic and North Carolina’s West Stanly — and one Great Lakes squad — Minnesota’s Stillwater Area — joined the mix of high school powerhouses.

Lake Creek (38-1) remained second in the rankings despite Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to No. 20 Barbers Hill (39-2) in the first game of a best-of-three Texas 5A playoff series. The two teams could play as many as two games today to determine which squad moves forward and which one is done for the season.

Meanwhile, Lakewood Ranch (30-2) moved up to No. 3 this week after capping its season with an impressive 14-4, run-rule victory over No. 5 Park Vista for its first Florida state Class 7A championship, just ahead of Hewitt-Trussville (49-3-1) which dropped a game to Fairhope en route to a second-straight Alabama state Class 7A crown.

Mahopac (13-1) got a 12-strikeout, three-double, five-RBI performance from Notre Dame commit Shannon Becker in a 10-0 victory over Somers on Wednesday to finally get off the radar and into the rankings at No. 15, while top-seeded Donovan Catholic (18-1), which will play in its third straight Shore Conference Tournament final on Saturday, enters the poll at No. 17.

No. 22 West Stanly (20-0) wrapped a perfect season with a state Class 2A crown to slot in just ahead of fellow newcomer Stillwater Area (19-1), which has a Section 4AAAA quarterfinal looming Tuesday.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 27, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 32-0 – PR: 1

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 38-1 – PR: 2

3. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 30-2 – PR: 4

4. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 49-3-1 – PR: 3

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 29-1 – PR: 5

6. Clear Springs (Texas): 30-0 – PR: 7

7. Leander (Texas): 36-1 – PR: 6

8. Barbe (La.): 31-2 – PR: 8

9. Norco (Calif.): 23-1 – PR: 9

10. New Palestine (Ind.): 28-1 – PR: 10

11. Marist (Ill.): 27-1 – PR: 12

12. Keystone (Ohio): 30-1 – PR: 13

13. Byrnes (S.C.): 30-1 – PR: 14

14. Lakota West (Ohio): 28-1 – PR: 16

15. Mahopac (N.Y.): 13-1 – PR: NR

16. Roncalli (Ind.): 26-2 – PR: 17

17. Donovan Catholic (N.J.): 18-1 – PR: NR

18. St. Amant (La.): 25-3 – PR: 11

19. South Warren (Ky.): 30-1 – PR: 18

20. Barbers Hill (Texas): 39-2 – PR: 20

21. Masuk (Conn.): 19-0 – PR: 21

22. West Stanly (N.C.): 20-0 – PR: NR

23. Stillwater Area (Minn.): 19-1 – PR: NR

24. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 25-2 – PR: 23

25. Winnacunnet (N.H.): 5-0 – PR: 24

Dropped out:

Bob Jones (Ala.)

Crown Point (Ind.)

Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Trenton (Fla.)

