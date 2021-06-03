USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Losses in the state playoffs jostled Texas teams that had been rock solid in the top 10 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

Unbeaten eight-time Mississippi state Class 5A champion Neshoba Central (32-0) continues to top the list, but Lake Creek, Clear Springs and Leander all lost in the Texas state tournament to fall in the rankings.

The (38-2) Lions slipped three spots to fifth after a season-ending playoff loss to No. 20 Barbers Hill, while the other two fell more substantially after suffering two unranked losses apiece.

Florida state 7A champion Lakewood Ranch (30-2) — which spent time at No. 1 earlier this season — moved back to second this week, while back-to-back Alabama state 7A titlist Hewitt-Trussville returns to the No. 3 spot. The remainder of the teams in the poll either continued to win or are finished for the season. All 25 teams in the rankings stayed the same as last week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 3, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 32-0 – PR: 1

2. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 30-2 – PR: 3

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 49-3-1 – PR: 4

4. Park Vista (Fla.): 29-1 – PR: 5

5. Lake Creek (Texas): 38-2 – PR: 2

6. Barbe (La.): 31-2 – PR: 8

7. Norco (Calif.): 24-1 – PR: 9

8. New Palestine (Ind.): 28-1 – PR: 10

9. Marist (Ill.): 27-1 – PR: 11

10. Keystone (Ohio): 31-1 – PR: 12

11. Byrnes (S.C.): 31-1 – PR: 13

12. Lakota West (Ohio): 30-1 – PR: 14

13. Mahopac (N.Y.): 15-1 – PR: 15

14. Roncalli (Ind.): 28-2 – PR: 16

15. Donovan Catholic (N.J.): 21-1 – PR: 17

16. Clear Springs (Texas): 31-2 – PR: 6

17. St. Amant (La.): 25-3 – PR: 18

18. Leander (Texas): 37-3 – PR: 7

19. South Warren (Ky.): 32-1 – PR: 19

20. Barbers Hill (Texas): 40-2 – PR: 20

21. Masuk (Conn.): 21-0 – PR: 21

22. West Stanly (N.C.): 20-0 – PR: 22

23. Stillwater Area (Minn.): 20-1 – PR: 23

24. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 25-2 – PR: 24

25. Winnacunnet (N.H.): 17-2 – PR: 25

Dropped out: None

