USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playoff results led to some slight adjustments this week’s USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

Unbeaten eight-time Mississippi state Class 5A champion Neshoba Central (32-0) continues to top the list, but a loss by Lakota West and Texas state championships moved Barbers Hill up and got Deer Park into the rankings this week, respectively.

Barbers Hill (42-2) won the Texas state 5A crown, while Deer Park (40-8) claimed the 6A title this past week, and Lakota West fell 4-2 to Perry in the Ohio Division I semifinals.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 10, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 32-0 – PR: 1

2. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 30-2 – PR: 2

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 49-3-1 – PR: 3

4. Park Vista (Fla.): 29-1 – PR: 4

5. Lake Creek (Texas): 38-2 – PR: 5

6. Barbe (La.): 31-2 – PR: 6

7. Norco (Calif.): 27-1 – PR: 7

8. New Palestine (Ind.): 28-1 – PR: 8

9. Marist (Ill.): 34-1 – PR: 9

10. Keystone (Ohio): 33-1 – PR: 10

11. Byrnes (S.C.): 32-1 – PR: 11

12. Mahopac (N.Y.): 17-1 – PR: 13

13. Roncalli (Ind.): 30-2 – PR: 14

14. Donovan Catholic (N.J.): 24-1 – PR: 15

15. Barbers Hill (Texas): 42-2 – PR: 20

16. Lakota West (Ohio): 30-2 – PR: 12

17. St. Amant (La.): 25-3 – PR: 17

18. Leander (Texas): 37-3 – PR: 18

19. South Warren (Ky.): 34-1 – PR: 19

20. Masuk (Conn.): 23-0 – PR: 21

21. West Stanly (N.C.): 20-0 – PR: 22

22. Stillwater Area (Minn.): 23-1 – PR: 23

23. Deer Park (Texas): 40-8 – PR: NR

24. Clear Springs (Texas): 31-2 – PR: 6

25. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 25-2 – PR: 24

Dropped out:

Winnacunnet (N.H.)

Learn more about the NFCA.