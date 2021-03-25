USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top-ranked Lakewood Ranch was idle, and there was no movement among the first seven teams in Thursday’s USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The (11-1) Mustangs return to action tonight at home against Hardee, a team Lakewood Ranch defeated 15-3 on Feb. 22, while the six teams immediately below them went a combined 8-0 over the past week. No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville (18-1-1), third-ranked Neshoba Central (3-0) and No. 6 San Antonio Warren (14-0) all won twice, while No. 4 Lake Creek (18-0) and fifth-ranked Park Vista (12-0) won once each. No. 7 Chino Hills opens its season today versus Esperanza.

An early matchup between perennial California powers Los Alamitos (4-0) and Norco (1-1) on Tuesday was taken by the Griffins, 8-4, to swap their order again this week in the rankings, while the (8-0) Gryphons of Florida’s Sickles High kept winning to earn a place in the Super 25 this week.

Texas’ Clear Springs (17-0) was the other newcomer to the rankings, after Tuesday’s 11-1 rout of Clear Brook gave the Chargers their ninth double-digit scoring game of the season. Shawnee Heights and Oshkosh North, who haven’t started their season yet, dropped out this week but are expected to return once they get rolling.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 25, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 11-1 – PR: 1

2. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 18-1-1 – PR: 2

3. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 3-0 – PR: 3

4. Lake Creek (Texas): 18-0 – PR: 4

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 12-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 14-0 – PR: 6

7. Chino Hills (Calif.): 0-0 – PR: 7

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 17-0 – PR: NR

9. Los Alamitos (Calif.): 4-0 – PR: 9

10. St. Amant (La.): 18-1 – PR: NR

11. Bob Jones (Ala.): 10-1 – PR: 11

12. Norco (Calif.): 1-1 – PR: 8

13. Marist (Ill.): 0-0 – PR: 12

14. New Palestine (Ind.): 2-0 – PR: 13

15. Alvin (Texas): 15-2 – PR: 14

16. Sickles (Fla.): 8-0 – PR: NR

17. Eastern Alamance (N.C.): 2-0 – PR: 15

18. Crown Point (Ind.): 0-0 – PR: 17

19. Barbers Hill (Texas): 21-2 – PR: 18

20. Spain Park (Ala.): 16-4 – PR: 19

21. Trenton (Fla.): 8-0 – PR: 20

22. Cooper City (Fla.): 7-1 – PR: 21

23. Sheldon (Calif.): 4-0 – PR: 22

24. O’Connor (Ariz.): 2-1 – PR: 16

25. Brandon (Miss.): 11-2-1 – PR: 23

Dropped out:

Shawnee Heights (Kan.)

Oshkosh North (Wis.)

Learn more about the NFCA.