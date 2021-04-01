USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top-ranked Lakewood Ranch won three more games last week to remain No. 1 in Thursday’s USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The (14-1) Mustangs are back in action today with a home doubleheader against Braden River, following wins over Hardee (16-0 last Thursday), Venice (11-3 on Monday) and Canterbury (6-3 on Tuesday).

The next five teams in the poll also continued to win and stayed put. No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1) and fourth-ranked Lake Creek (24-0) added five victories apiece, while No. 3 Neshoba Central (4-0) and sixth-ranked San Antonio Warren (15-0) each won once. No. 5 Park Vista (12-0) was idle last week, but resumes play tonight with a home game against Dwyer.

Leander (25-0) continued to roll through its schedule in Texas, and is the new No. 7 team in the poll. Chino Hills (1-2), which had been the seventh-ranked team, fell all the way to 24th after dropping its first two games — one of which was a 5-4 loss to then-No. 12 Norco.

Meanwhile, Barbe (23-1) joined fellow Louisiana school St. Amant (21-2) in the rankings this week. The newcomer Buccaneers, who have won 20 straight, jumped in ahead of the Gators at 10th, based on St. Amant’s 4-2 extra-inning loss to West Monroe, a team Barbe beat 9-4 on March 19.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 1, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 14-1 – PR: 1

2. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 23-1-1 – PR: 2

3. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 4-0 – PR: 3

4. Lake Creek (Texas): 24-0 – PR: 4

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 12-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 15-0 – PR: 6

7. Leander (Texas): 25-0 – PR: NR

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 18-0 – PR: NR

9. Los Alamitos (Calif.): 5-0 – PR: 9

10. Barbe (La.): 23-1 – PR: NR

11. St. Amant (La.): 21-2 – PR: 10

12. Bob Jones (Ala.): 12-1 – PR: 11

13. Norco (Calif.): 3-1 – PR: 12

14. Marist (Ill.): 0-0 – PR: 13

15. New Palestine (Ind.): 2-0 – PR: 14

16. Alvin (Texas): 16-2 – PR: 15

17. Sickles (Fla.): 14-0 – PR: 16

18. Eastern Alamance (N.C.): 4-0 – PR: 17

19. Crown Point (Ind.): 0-0 – PR: 18

20. Barbers Hill (Texas): 23-2 – PR: 19

21. Spain Park (Ala.): 17-4 – PR: 20

22. Trenton (Fla.): 10-0 – PR: 21

23. Cooper City (Fla.): 8-1 – PR: 22

24. Chino Hills (Calif.): 1-2 – PR: 7

25. O’Connor (Ariz.): 4-2 – PR: 24

Dropped out:

Sheldon (Calif.)

Brandon (Miss.)

