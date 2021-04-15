USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Perennial power Neshoba Central continued to win and remained No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll for a second-straight week.

The (18-0) Rockets scorched the scoreboard for 48 runs over the past week, while only allowing five, and are back in action today with a game against Holmes County Central.

The rest of the top 10 also kept rolling, collecting 17 wins combined. No. 4 Lakewood Ranch (19-2) and seventh-ranked Leander (29-0) led the way with three victories apiece. In fact, none of teams in an unchanged first 15 lost.

Speaking of teams on a roll, three undefeated squads joined the rankings this week. Ohio’s Keystone (11-0), which won the 1,000th game in its program’s storied history, is the new No. 16 team, while Utah’s Spanish Fork (17-0) and Idaho’s Rocky Mountain (14-0) check in at 18th and 19th, respectively.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 15, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 18-0 – PR: 1

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 28-0 – PR: 2

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 32-2-1 – PR: 3

4. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 19-2 – PR: 4

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 17-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 19-0 – PR: 6

7. Leander (Texas): 29-0 – PR: 7

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 22-0 – PR: 8

9. Los Alamitos (Calif.): 8-0 – PR: 9

10. Barbe (La.): 25-2 – PR: 10

11. St. Amant (La.): 23-2 – PR: 11

12. Bob Jones (Ala.): 24-3 – PR: 12

13. Norco (Calif.): 7-1 – PR: 13

14. Marist (Ill.): 1-0 – PR: 14

15. New Palestine (Ind.): 3-0 – PR: 15

16. Keystone (Ohio): 11-0 – PR: NR

17. Eastern Alamance (N.C.): 8-0 – PR: 17

18. Spanish Fork (Utah): 17-0 – PR: NR

19. Rocky Mountain (Idaho): 14-0 – PR: NR

20. Crown Point (Ind.): 5-1 – PR: 18

21. Barbers Hill (Texas): 25-2 – PR: 19

22. Alvin (Texas): 19-3 – PR: 20

23. Spain Park (Ala.): 24-5 – PR: 21

24. Trenton (Fla.): 13-1 – PR: 22

25. O’Connor (Ariz.): 8-2 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Sickles (Fla.)

Cooper City (Fla.)

Chino Hills (Calif.)

