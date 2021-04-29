USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some jostling in this week’s USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll, but not at the top, as perennial power Neshoba Central continued to win and remained No. 1 for a fourth-straight week.

The (25-0) Rockets defeated West Lauderdale last Thursday in the Mississippi playoffs, then defeated Center Hill twice this week to win their 42nd straight game. Neshoba hosts Grenada in the third round of the playoffs on Friday, with game two of that series set for Saturday on the road.

The (22-4) Chargers dealt the seven-time reigning state 5A champs their last loss, 5-2, on April 26, 2019, in the first game of a best-of-three playoff series ultimately won by Neshoba.

Every other team in the top 10 kept winning, including No. 2 Lake Creek (32-0), which scored victories over Caney Creek and Lovelady; third-ranked Hewitt-Trussville (40-2-1), which rolled past Tuscaloosa County; and No. 4 Lakewood Ranch (24-2), which defeated Riverview on Tuesday in the Florida district semis.

Los Alamitos (10-3) suffered two more losses to drop out of the rankings this week, with one-loss Ohio power Lakota West (18-1) the newcomer at No. 18. The Firebirds’ lone defeat of the season was a 5-1 setback against unbeaten Indiana powerhouse and No. 15-ranked Roncalli (14-0) on April 17.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. In 2021, schools that are not competing will not be eligible for the poll.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 29, 2021

Rank | Team | 2021 Record | Previous Ranking

1. Neshoba Central (Miss.): 25-0 – PR: 1

2. Lake Creek (Texas): 32-0 – PR: 2

3. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): 40-2-1 – PR: 3

4. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.): 24-2 – PR: 4

5. Park Vista (Fla.): 25-0 – PR: 5

6. San Antonio Warren (Texas): 22-0 – PR: 6

7. Leander (Texas): 29-0 – PR: 7

8. Clear Springs (Texas): 24-0 – PR: 8

9. Barbe (La.): 26-2 – PR: 9

10. St. Amant (La.): 23-2 – PR: 10

11. Bob Jones (Ala.): 26-3 – PR: 12

12. Norco (Calif.): 11-1 – PR: 13

13. Marist (Ill.): 11-0 – PR: 14

14. New Palestine (Ind.): 15-0 – PR: 15

15. Roncalli (Ind.): 14-0 – PR: 17

16. Keystone (Ohio): 21-1 – PR: 18

17. Rocky Mountain (Idaho): 18-1 – PR: 16

18. Lakota West (Ohio): 18-1 – PR: NR

19. Spanish Fork (Utah): 22-1 – PR: 20

20. Crown Point (Ind.): 12-1 – PR: 21

21. Barbers Hill (Texas): 28-2 – PR: 22

22. Eastern Alamance (N.C.): 12-2 – PR: 19

23. Alvin (Texas): 22-3 – PR: 23

24. Spain Park (Ala.): 33-5 – PR: 24

25. Trenton (Fla.): 15-1 – PR: 25

Dropped out:

Los Alamitos (Calif.)

