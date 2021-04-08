Vanderbilt scores major recruiting victory with commitments of Lee Dort and Noah Shelby

Jerry Stackhouse hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire on the recruiting trail since taking over as Vanderbilt’s head coach. His first two recruiting classes in Nashville ranked outside the top 60 nationally, with many calling his ability to attract talent to the SEC program into question.

That all changed Wednesday night, as Vanderbilt cashed in on a two-for-one special with commitments from five-star center Lee Dort and four-star shooting guard Noah Shelby — teammates at The Addison School in Texas. Dort is ranked as the 18th-best prospect in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, while Shelby is the No. 104 recruit in the signing class according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.

“It is a great school with great academics,” Dort said of his commitment, per 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins. “They have a great coaching staff and I think their overall program is very good.”

Dort and Shelby were never guaranteed to come as a package deal at the next level, but the two discussed playing together at the next level prior to committing. Now, they’ll have the chance to do just that at Vanderbilt.

“Lee and I talked every day about it,” Shelby said. “We are really good friends and I think us going to (Vanderbilt) will be a great opportunity for the both of us.”

Playing for a former NBA player in Stackhouse ultimately played a major role in Dort and Shelby’s decision to take their talents to Vanderbilt, as the two are excited about what learning under the two-time all-star could mean for their development.

“I am excited to play in the SEC,” Shelby said. “It is one of the best leagues in the country. I am also excited to learn from coach Stackhouse every day in practice because I think he will develop me at a rapid pace.”

Dort and Shelby ultimately picked Vanderbilt over a group of finalists consisting of Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Memphis, Mississippi State, Stanford and Virginia.

Vanderbilt’s 2022 recruiting class now ranks No. 3 nationally.

