Virginia Tech hires DeMatha Catholic's Mike Jones as associate head coach

After spending nearly 20 years as the head coach at storied Maryland boys basketball powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, Mike Jones has decided to begin a new chapter in his coaching career.

Virginia Tech hired Jones as its newest associate head coach on Monday. Jones replaces Chester Frazier, who recently left the Hokies for Illinois, on Mike Young’s coaching staff.

“I am extremely excited to be joining coach Young, his staff and Hokie Nation,” Jones said, per release. “This is a tremendous opportunity to learn from a great coach in Coach Young and to provide our student-athletes with a passionate coach who is fired up about joining the Virginia Tech community and ready to continue the upward trajectory of our men’s basketball program.

“I’m very honored to have received such a warm welcome through texts, calls and social media from many who don’t even know me. I can already tell this place is special.”

Jones amassed over 500 career wins in 19 years at DeMatha, including nine Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular-season titles, eight WCAC Tournament crowns, four Maryland Private School Tournament championships and a national championship in 2006. He was also recently pegged to return as USA Basketball’s U16 men’s National Team.

“Virginia Tech is first and foremost getting a great person who not only fits our program, but embodies what our University is about,” Young said. “Mike Jones is a tremendous basketball coach, who brings a wealth of success from DeMatha and USA Basketball. I have had the privilege of watching Mike over the years and have continually been impressed with his ability to teach the game of basketball and mentor players. We are excited to add him to our family and look forward to continuing on what we have built over the past two seasons.”

