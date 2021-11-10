Officials investigating alleged hazing incident involving New Jersey HS football program

Officials in New Jersey are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving one of the state’s top public high school football programs.

According to News 12 New Jersey, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Wall High School’s football program for hazing after allegations of upperclassmen on the team bullying underclassmen were reported to authorities. At least one video of the incident shows student-athletes threatening and assaulting another player, according to News 12.

“Upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities,” the Wall Township School District said in a statement. “There is a pending investigation and the school district is cooperating fully. We cannot comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter.”

According to the Wall Township School District’s policy, “Harassment, intimidation or bullying, like other disruptive or violent behaviors, is conduct that disrupts both a student’s ability to learn and a school’s ability to educate its students in a safe environment. Therefore, the school district will not tolerate acts of harassment, intimidation or bullying.”

The Wall Township Police Department referred additional inquiries to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, which stated “juvenile records are by their nature confidential, therefore we cannot confirm or deny any details about this matter.”

Wall is currently scheduled to host Delsea in the semifinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 3 playoffs on Friday night. However, some Wall parents are calling for the game and the rest of the season to be canceled amid the investigation. The Knights finished No. 1 in the shore conference in 2019 and 2020 and were the top-ranked team in New Jersey at the end of last season, according to NJ.com.

