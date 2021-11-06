Top 2022 recruit Walter Nolen commits to Texas A&M

The top high school football recruit in the class of 2022 is off the board.

Five-star Powell (Tenn.) defensive lineman Walter Nolen brought an end to his recruitment on Saturday, committing to Texas A&M over Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Tennessee, among others. Nolen is Texas A&M’s highest-rated commit since Myles Garrett pledged to the Aggies in 2013 and ties Garrett as the program’s highest-rated commit in the modern recruiting era.

Nolen took an official visit to Texas A&M on Oct. 9 and was in the house to watch the Aggies upset Alabama. Nolen was set to take his official visit to local Tennessee next weekend, but that will no longer happen with his commitment to Texas A&M. Nolen made his first trip to Texas A&M during the summer and visited three more times after that. Aggies defensive line coach Elijah Robinson spearheaded Nolen’s recruitment.

Talking to E-Rob every night it’s fun and we don’t really talk about football, we talk about the other stuff,” Nolen previously said in an interview with 247Sports. “Being able to see the defense go out there and dominate every game and being able to know Texas A&M defensive line is going to show up every game.”

Nolen is the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022, according to USA Today High School Sports’ top 100 recruiting rankings. His 247Sports scouting report reads:

Good height and barrel-chested build with massive overall size. Wears significant weight quite well and arrives on campus immediately capable of competing at the high-major level from a physical standpoint. Not only broad and filled out, but owns good length as well. Powerful build manifests in point-of-attack disruption. Flashes consistent suddenness at the snap with playmaking speed-to-power athleticism. Punchy and violent with his hands. Closes fast in pursuit. Shows outstanding lateral range relative to size. Motor runs hot. Strong enough to make plays through blocks. Can also run plays down from back side. Has posted outstanding verified testing numbers for a player of his size. Heavy-handedness and activity with his big paws will become even more dangerous as pass-rush move set expands. Given his size will need to monitor conditioning and maintain athleticism, which has not been an issue to date. Deep tool set should provide for varied role and scheme versatility. One of the top overall prospects in the 2022 class. Should become impact high-major defensive lineman with NFL Draft first-round potential.