WATCH: Auburn signee Dematrius Davis breaks loose for incredible touchdown run

Auburn signee Dematrius Davis reminded everyone why he is one of the most electric dual-threat quarterbacks in the class of 2021 against Austin Westlake in the Texas 6A semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Down by 10 late in the third quarter against Austin Westlake, Davis broke loose for an incredible 50-yard touchdown run in which he made multiple defenders miss in the open field. The score cut North Shore’s deficit to 17-14, where it currently stands in the fourth quarter.

Davis has led North Shore to a top-five ranking in the USA Today Super 25 this season, but its season is currently in peril. Knowing Davis’s flair for the dramatics, though, it’s safe to assume he could have something up his sleeve to propel North Shore back out in front before the clock hits triple zeroes on its 2020 season.