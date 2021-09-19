WATCH: Hustle play to force fumble prevents TD, helps lead to 2OT win

It looked like the receiver was easily on his way to the end zone. The Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) WR had outstripped the defenders and was racing toward the goal line for an 81-yard touchdown.

But as the reception was made, Briarcrest (Memphis, Tenn.) two-way player Max Carroll took off from several yards back. He accelerated past about a half-dozen other players, got to the ball carrier, and punched the ball free.

Briarcrest recovered in the end zone, preventing a touchdown on what proved to be a pivotal play in the 43-42 double-overtime victory over its rival on Friday.

Take a look at this hustle play from Carroll, who was a star on both ends of the field for his Memphis high school.

Defensive play of the year from @max_carroll2 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jM3UrAAzjU — The Zone (@sportszonetv1) September 18, 2021

Carroll’s brother, linebacker Derrick Carroll, was so amped about the play that he was flagged for a penalty over his celebration, according to the Commercial Appeal.

The younger Carroll finished the game with three touchdown receptions and the game-winning two-point conversion, according to the Commerical Appeal.

With his impact, Briarcrest was able to take down Christian Brothers and their running back, Ohio State commit Dallan Hayden, a four-star recruit who had five touchdowns in the game on Friday.

With the wild victory, Briarcrest improved to 5-0 on the season. Christian Brothers fell to 3-2.