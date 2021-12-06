USA Today Sports

WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes commit C.J. 'King' Hicks breaks down epic 100-yard pick-six

WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes commit C.J. 'King' Hicks breaks down epic 100-yard pick-six

Video

WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes commit C.J. 'King' Hicks breaks down epic 100-yard pick-six

By December 6, 2021 5:30 pm

By |

Ohio State Buckeye commit C.J. “King” Hicks—a five-star recruit from the Class of 2022—sat down with USA TODAY High Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington during an episode of “Rapid Fire.”

And while the talented athlete had plenty to offer during the chat—from his first time putting on the pads (and making a kid cry) to his admiration for the way Deion Sanders played the game—it was this breakdown of a 100-yard pick-six that caught our attention.

Check it out!

To. The. House!

There’s little wonder why the Buckeyes and so many other schools like Alabama, Oregon and Clemson went after the Archbishop Alter (Dayton, Ohio) star. 

And now… just imagine seeing the in-state talent wowing the crowds (and tormenting opposing offenses) at “The Horseshoe” for the next few years.

C.J. Hicks, a recruit from Archbishop Alter in Dayton, Ohio, wears a gold lion pendant before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins. (USA TODAY Network)

Want to nominate an athlete for the 2022 High School Sports Awards? Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

, , , , , , , News, Recruiting, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home