WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes commit C.J. 'King' Hicks breaks down epic 100-yard pick-six

Ohio State Buckeye commit C.J. “King” Hicks—a five-star recruit from the Class of 2022—sat down with USA TODAY High Sports Awards‘ Randy Buffington during an episode of “Rapid Fire.”

And while the talented athlete had plenty to offer during the chat—from his first time putting on the pads (and making a kid cry) to his admiration for the way Deion Sanders played the game—it was this breakdown of a 100-yard pick-six that caught our attention.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High School Sports Awards (@highschoolsportsawards)

To. The. House!

There’s little wonder why the Buckeyes and so many other schools like Alabama, Oregon and Clemson went after the Archbishop Alter (Dayton, Ohio) star.

And now… just imagine seeing the in-state talent wowing the crowds (and tormenting opposing offenses) at “The Horseshoe” for the next few years.

