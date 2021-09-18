WATCH: Pennsylvania high school wins football game on Hail Mary

The lords of the football world answered the prayer that was thrown up by Penn Manor (Millersville, Penn.) Senior High School on Friday night.

A Hail Mary coming off a scramble in the backfield landed in the hands of wide receiver Clark Wagstaff and allowed the Comets walk off with a victory.

With just three seconds left and the ball near midfield, quarterback Eli Warfel took off to his right to escape pressure. Feeling the defensive lineman closing in on him, Warfel spun around and headed to the other side of the field.

He picked up a block from an offensive lineman and looked downfield at his receiving options as he jogged toward the left sideline. A tiny pump fake gave a slight moment of hesitation to an oncoming defender, just long enough for Warfel to release his throw before the ball could be tipped or the quarterback hit.

🚨HAIL MARY GAME-WINNER🚨 Down 4 with 3 seconds left. @eli_warfel with shades of Doug Flutie! The insane escape job and heave to @clark_wagstaff to give @PennManorFBall the win at the buzzer! #SCTop10 I @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/ITkm83Scsm — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 18, 2021

It sailed downfield. It went over the leaping defender. Wagstaff brought it down. Pandemonium reigned.

Penn Manor escaped with the 30-28 win to boost its record to 3-1 on the season.