No. 2 Westlake dominates No. 7 Katy to advance Texas 6A Division 2 state championship

No. 2 Westlake and No. 7 Katy have been the class of Texas throughout the 2021 high school football season. On Saturday, it was Westlake that set itself apart from the pack to advance to the 6A Division 2 state championship game in dominant fashion.

Five-star senior quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns as Westlake rolled to a 45-14 win over Katy. Westlake has now won 39 games in a row and will go for its third straight state title under legendary head coach Todd Dodge.

Westlake held Katy scoreless in the first half, jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead. Katy got on the board in the third quarter, but Westlake added two more touchdowns and led 45-7 going into the fourth.

Westlake kicked things off with a defensive stop and a 45-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Jack Kayser on its first drive of the game. Westlake then stopped Katy on third down at midfield, setting up a long Klubnik touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Pierce Turner.

The Chaparrals strike again on their 2nd drive on this deep bomb from senior QB and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik. Senior WR Pierce Turner hauls it in for a 37-yard TD. Westlake moves ahead of Katy 14-0 with 3:40 remaining in Q1.

Westlake kept rolling in the second quarter, extending its lead to 17 with a field goal before going up 24-0 on a Klubnik 18-yard strike to four-star junior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse with 5:55 remaining in the first half. Westlake then got a stop in Katy territory and Klubnik took advantage, firing his third touchdown pass of the game just before halftime.

Westlake gets a key stop on Katy's side of the field on 4th and short. A few plays later, Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik connects with junior WR Keaton Kubecka for an 18-yard TD pass, his 3rd this half. Chaps move ahead of Katy 31-0.

Klubnik and Greathouse connected on another touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a 38-0 game. Katy scored its first points on its ensuing drive, as junior quarterback Caleb Koger hit senior wide receiver Nic Anderson for a 45-yard catch and run to cut Westlake’s lead to 38-7.

The Tigers are starting to air it out here in the 2nd half. Junior QB Caleb Koger takes a huge hit but connects with senior WR Nic Anderson, who shakes loose for a 45-yard TD. Katy trails Austin Westlake 38-7 with 5:08 remaining in Q3.

Westlake put its foot on Katy’s throat on its ensuing drive, as Klubnik fired one last touchdown pass to Keaton Kubecka for Kubecka’s second score of the game. Koger and Anderson hooked up for another score in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for Katy.

The loss was Katy’s worst postseason defeat in school history. Westlake will now play the winner of Guyer vs. Tomball next weekend for a state championship.