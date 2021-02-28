Five-star 2022 CB Will Johnson commits to Michigan

Five-star Grosse Pointe South (Mich.) cornerback Will Johnson’s father, Deon, was a star defensive back at Michigan in the 1990s.

Now, it’s his turn to take his talents to Ann Arbor and create his own legacy.

Johnson wrapped up his recruitment Sunday afternoon, committing to Michigan over the likes of Alabama, LSU and Michigan State. Johnson is now the highest-ranked recruit in the Wolverines’ 2022 recruiting class, which currently ranks 17th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Legacy Continues 〽️ pic.twitter.com/eJGe90cfXz — Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) February 28, 2021

Johnson is the No. 11 overall recruit, No. 5 cornerback and the top prospect in Michigan in the class of 2022. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he has been compared to New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“Great size and still growing. Has length, but is also filled in and looks like a prototypical outside cornerback prospect,” 247Sports’ Allen Trieu said in his scouting report of Johnson. Good athlete who excels on the basketball court and has shown top-notch ball skills on the football field. Has the size and ball tracking ability to defend bigger outside receivers. Has good technique. Smooth in his backpedal and transition. Smart as far as zone coverage.

“Has yet to time at an event or in track, so verified speed is one question mark right now. It is possible he will outgrow cornerback if he keeps getting taller and bigger, but at present, projects as a blue-chip boundary cornerback who will be an impact college player and have a good chance to be a higher draft choice.”

