2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 11
Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of May 25, 2022.
1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 44-0 | PR: 1
2. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 28-5 | PR: 5
3. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 23-4 | PR: 2
4. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 35-1 | PR: 3
5. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 18-0 | PR: 4
6. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 30-0 | PR: 6
7. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 32-2-1 | PR: 7
8. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 32-3 | PR: 8
9. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 38-2 | PR: 11
10. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 25-3 | PR: 10
11. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 39-5 | PR: 9
12. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 22-1 | PR: 12
13. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 20-11 | PR: 14
14. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 25-5 | PR: 15
15. Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 29-6 | PR: 16
16. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 25-7 | PR: 17
17. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 28-2 | PR: 18
18. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 12-1 | PR: 19
19. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 39-5-1 | PR: 20
20. Pleasant Grove High School (UV) (Utah)
Region: West | Record: 18-4 | PR: 21
21. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 12-1 | PR: 22
22. Needham High School (Mass.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 17-0 | PR: 13
23. Downers Grove South (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 29-5 | PR: 23
24. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 33-3 | PR: 24
25. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 29-4 | PR: 25
