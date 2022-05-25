2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 11

Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of May 25, 2022.

1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 44-0 | PR: 1

2. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 28-5 | PR: 5

3. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 23-4 | PR: 2

4. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 35-1 | PR: 3

5. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 18-0 | PR: 4

6. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 30-0 | PR: 6

7. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 32-2-1 | PR: 7

8. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 32-3 | PR: 8

9. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 38-2 | PR: 11

10. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 25-3 | PR: 10

11. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 39-5 | PR: 9

12. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 22-1 | PR: 12

13. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 20-11 | PR: 14

14. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 25-5 | PR: 15

15. Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 29-6 | PR: 16

16. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 25-7 | PR: 17

17. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 28-2 | PR: 18

18. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 12-1 | PR: 19

19. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 39-5-1 | PR: 20

20. Pleasant Grove High School (UV) (Utah)

Region: West | Record: 18-4 | PR: 21

21. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 12-1 | PR: 22

22. Needham High School (Mass.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 17-0 | PR: 13

23. Downers Grove South (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 29-5 | PR: 23

24. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 33-3 | PR: 24

25. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 29-4 | PR: 25

See the full regional rankings here.

