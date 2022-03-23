2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 2
Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of March 23, 2022.
1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 11-0
2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 13-2
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 12-3
4. Beckman High School
Region: West | Record: 17-1
5. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
6. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
7. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 12-0
8. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
9. Corona Del Mar High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 9-4
10. Santa Barbara High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 11-4-1
11. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-4
12. Hindsdale Central High School (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
13. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
14. Lincoln Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
15. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 19-0
16. Elder High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
17. St. Xavier High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 3-2
18. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
19. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 9-5
20. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 10-2
21. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)
Region: West | Record: 12-7
22. Springville High School (Utah)
Region: West | Record: 6-0
23. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 5-1
24. Needham High School (Mass.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
25. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 8-1
