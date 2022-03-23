2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of March 23, 2022.

1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 11-0

2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 13-2

3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 12-3

4. Beckman High School

Region: West | Record: 17-1

5. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

6. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

7. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 12-0

8. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

9. Corona Del Mar High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 9-4

10. Santa Barbara High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 11-4-1

11. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-4

12. Hindsdale Central High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

13. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

14. Lincoln Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

15. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 19-0

16. Elder High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

17. St. Xavier High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 3-2

18. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

19. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 9-5

20. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 10-2

21. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)

Region: West | Record: 12-7

22. Springville High School (Utah)

Region: West | Record: 6-0

23. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 5-1

24. Needham High School (Mass.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

25. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 8-1

