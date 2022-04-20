2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 6
Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of April 20, 2022.
1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 28-0 | PR: 1
2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-2 | PR: 2
3. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 17-0 | PR: 3
4. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 15-0 | PR: 4
5. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 6
6. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 9-0 | PR: 7
7. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 21-5 | PR: 8
8. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-1 | PR: 13
9. Beckman High School
Region: West | Record: 29-2 | PR: 10
10. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 6-0 | PR: 14
11. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 27-1 | PR: 15
12. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 27-3 | PR: NR
13. Corona Del Mar High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-7 | PR: 11
14. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)
Region: West | Record: 19-9 | PR: 17
15. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-2 | PR: NR
16. Springville High School (Utah)
Region: West | Record: 12-0 | PR: 18
17. Needham High School (Mass.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 2-0 | PR: 20
18. Winter Park High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 16-1 | PR: 21
19. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 20-1 | PR: 22
20. Olympus High School (Holladay, Utah)
Region: West | Record: 24-2 | PR: 23
21. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-9 | PR: 16
22. Downers Grove South (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 14-2 | PR: 24
23. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 18-5 | PR: 19
24. Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 2-1 | PR: NR
25. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 9-1 | PR: NR
