2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 6

By , April 20, 2022 2:24 pm

Week 6

By and |

Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of April 20, 2022.

1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 28-0 | PR: 1

2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 19-2 | PR: 2

3. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 17-0 | PR: 3

4. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 15-0 | PR: 4

5. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 6

6. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 9-0 | PR: 7

7. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 21-5 | PR: 8

8. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-1 | PR: 13

9. Beckman High School

Region: West | Record: 29-2 | PR: 10

10. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 6-0 | PR: 14

11. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 27-1 | PR: 15

12. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-3 | PR: NR

13. Corona Del Mar High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-7 | PR: 11

14. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)

Region: West | Record: 19-9 | PR: 17

15. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-2 | PR: NR

16. Springville High School (Utah)

Region: West | Record: 12-0 | PR: 18

17. Needham High School (Mass.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 2-0 | PR: 20

18. Winter Park High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 16-1 | PR: 21

19. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 20-1 | PR: 22

20. Olympus High School (Holladay, Utah)

Region: West | Record: 24-2 | PR: 23

21. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 19-9 | PR: 16

22. Downers Grove South (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 14-2 | PR: 24

23. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 18-5 | PR: 19

24. Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 2-1 | PR: NR

25. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 9-1 | PR: NR

See the full regional rankings here.

