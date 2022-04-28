2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 7
Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of April 28, 2022.
1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 39-0 | PR: 1
2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-2 | PR: 2
3. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 21-0 | PR: 3
4. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 25-4 | PR: 5
5. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 11-0 | PR: 6
6. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 18-1 | PR: 8
7. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 22-5 | PR: 7
8. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 20-1 | PR: 4
9. Beckman High School
Region: West | Record: 37-3 | PR: 9
10. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 28-3 | PR: 12
11. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 15-2 | PR: 15
12. Springville High School (Utah)
Region: West | Record: 12-0 | PR: 16
13. Needham High School (Mass.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 8-0 | PR: 17
14. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 22-1 | PR: 19
15. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-6 | PR: 23
16. Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 19-4 | PR: NR
17. Downers Grove South (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 21-2 | PR: 22
18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 18-9 | PR: 21
19. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 6-0 | PR: NR
20. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 26-2 | PR: NR
21. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 6-1 | PR: 10
22. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)
Region: West | Record: 21-10 | PR: 14
23. Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 4-1 | PR: 24
24. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 13-1 | PR: 25
25. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 23-2 | PR: NR
