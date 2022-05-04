2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of May 4, 2022.

1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 41-0 | PR: 1

2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 19-2 | PR: 2

3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 25-4 | PR: 4

4. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 23-1 | PR: 6

5. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 26-1 | PR: 3

6. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 14-0 | PR: 5

7. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-5 | PR: 7

8. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 23-0 | PR: NR

9. Beckman High School

Region: West | Record: 37-3 | PR: 9

10. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1-1 | PR: 8

11. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 29-3 | PR: 10

12. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 16-1 | PR: 24

13. Springville High School (Utah)

Region: West | Record: 18-0 | PR: 12

14. Needham High School (Mass.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 8-0 | PR: 13

15. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 16-3 | PR: 11

16. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 23-1 | PR: 14

17. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 25-6 | PR: 15

18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 19-9 | PR: 18

19. Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 24-6 | PR: 16

20. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 7-1 | PR: 21

21. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 8-1 | PR: 19

22. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-2 | PR: 20

23. Downers Grove South (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 24-4 | PR: 17

24. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)

Region: West | Record: 25-10 | PR: 22

25. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 24-2 | PR: 25

See the full regional rankings here.

