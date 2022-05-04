2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 8
Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of May 4, 2022.
1. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 41-0 | PR: 1
2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-2 | PR: 2
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 25-4 | PR: 4
4. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 23-1 | PR: 6
5. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 26-1 | PR: 3
6. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 14-0 | PR: 5
7. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 22-5 | PR: 7
8. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 23-0 | PR: NR
9. Beckman High School
Region: West | Record: 37-3 | PR: 9
10. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1-1 | PR: 8
11. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 29-3 | PR: 10
12. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 16-1 | PR: 24
13. Springville High School (Utah)
Region: West | Record: 18-0 | PR: 12
14. Needham High School (Mass.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 8-0 | PR: 13
15. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 16-3 | PR: 11
16. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 23-1 | PR: 14
17. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 25-6 | PR: 15
18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-9 | PR: 18
19. Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 24-6 | PR: 16
20. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 7-1 | PR: 21
21. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 8-1 | PR: 19
22. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 27-2 | PR: 20
23. Downers Grove South (Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 24-4 | PR: 17
24. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)
Region: West | Record: 25-10 | PR: 22
25. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 24-2 | PR: 25
See the full regional rankings here.