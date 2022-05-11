2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25

Week 9

Week 9

Here is the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as of May 11, 2022.

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 21-2 | PR: 2

2. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 41-0 | PR: 1

3. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 29-2 | PR: 4

4. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 30-1 | PR: 5

5. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 16-0 | PR: 6

6. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-5 | PR: 7

7. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 25-0 | PR: 8

8. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 38-4 | PR: 9

9. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 23-3 | PR: 15

10. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 32-2 | PR: 22

11. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 28-2-1 | PR: 10

12. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 21-1 | PR: 12

13. Needham High School (Mass.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 12-0 | PR: 14

14. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 25-1 | PR: 16

15. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 20-10 | PR: 18

16. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 25-5 | PR: 3

17. Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 25-6 | PR: 19

18. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 25-7 | PR: 17

19. Servite High School (Anaheim, Ca.)

Region: West | Record: 27-10 | PR: 24

20. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 10-1 | PR: 21

21. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 11-1 | PR: 20

22. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 37-4-1 | PR: NR

23. Pleasant Grove High School (UV) (Utah)

Region: West | Record: 15-3 | PR: NR

24. Downers Grove South (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 25-5 | PR: 23

25. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 26-2 | PR: 25

See the full regional rankings here.

