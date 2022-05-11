2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball regional rankings

Boys Volleyball

Week 9

Here are the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as of May 11, 2022.

West Region: 

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 21-2

2. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 41-0

3. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)

Record: 24-5

4. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)

Record: 38-4

5. St. Francis High School (Mountain View, Calif.)

Record: 32-2

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 20-10

7. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 25-5

8. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-7

9. Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.)

Record: 27-10

10. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Record: 37-4-1

11. Pleasant Grove High School (Utah)

Record: 15-3

12. Royal (Simi Valley, Calif.)

Record: 23-6

13. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)

Record: 29-4

14. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 24-9

15. Springville High School (Utah)

Record: 18-0

 

Midwest Region:

1. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 29-2

2. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 30-1

3. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)

Record: 25-0

4. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)

Record: 23-3

5. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 28-2-1

6. Elder High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 21-1

7. Lincoln Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)

Record: 25-6

8. Downers Grove South High School (Ill.)

Record: 25-5

9. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Record: 31-3

10. Cincinnati St. Xavier High School (Ohio)

Record: 6-3

11. Walnut Hills High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 11-2

12. Hinsdale Central (Ill.)

Record: 21-5

13. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 28-5

14. St. Ignatius High School (Cleveland, Ohio)

Record: 14-6

15. Stevenson High School (Lincolnshire, Ill.)

Record: 28-4

 

Northeast Region:

1. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Record: 16-0

2. Needham High School (Mass.)

Record: 12-0

3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 10-1

4. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)

Record: 11-1

5. Meadville High School (Pa.)

Record: 9-0

6. Southern High School (Stafford, N.J.)

Record: 18-0

7. Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)

Record: 16-1

8. Warwick (Pa.)

Record: 11-1

9. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 22-0

10. Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Record: 14-2

 

South Region: 

1. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)

Record: 25-1

2. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 26-2

3. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 26-3

4. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 24-2

5. Park Vista High School (Lake Worth, Fla.)

Record: 25-3

