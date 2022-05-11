2022 USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball regional rankings

Week 9
Here are the USA TODAY/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as of May 11, 2022.
West Region:
1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 21-2
2. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Record: 41-0
3. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)
Record: 24-5
4. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)
Record: 38-4
5. St. Francis High School (Mountain View, Calif.)
Record: 32-2
6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 20-10
7. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 25-5
8. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-7
9. Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.)
Record: 27-10
10. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Record: 37-4-1
11. Pleasant Grove High School (Utah)
Record: 15-3
12. Royal (Simi Valley, Calif.)
Record: 23-6
13. Burroughs (Burbank, Calif.)
Record: 29-4
14. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 24-9
15. Springville High School (Utah)
Record: 18-0
Midwest Region:
1. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 29-2
2. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 30-1
3. St. Louis University High School (Mo.)
Record: 25-0
4. Glenbrook North (Northbrook, Ill.)
Record: 23-3
5. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 28-2-1
6. Elder High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 21-1
7. Lincoln Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)
Record: 25-6
8. Downers Grove South High School (Ill.)
Record: 25-5
9. Barrington High School (Ill.)
Record: 31-3
10. Cincinnati St. Xavier High School (Ohio)
Record: 6-3
11. Walnut Hills High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 11-2
12. Hinsdale Central (Ill.)
Record: 21-5
13. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 28-5
14. St. Ignatius High School (Cleveland, Ohio)
Record: 14-6
15. Stevenson High School (Lincolnshire, Ill.)
Record: 28-4
Northeast Region:
1. Central Dauphin High School (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Record: 16-0
2. Needham High School (Mass.)
Record: 12-0
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 10-1
4. Seneca Valley High School (Harmony, Pa.)
Record: 11-1
5. Meadville High School (Pa.)
Record: 9-0
6. Southern High School (Stafford, N.J.)
Record: 18-0
7. Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
Record: 16-1
8. Warwick (Pa.)
Record: 11-1
9. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 22-0
10. Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
Record: 14-2
South Region:
1. Lake Mary High School (Fla.)
Record: 25-1
2. Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 26-2
3. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 26-3
4. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 24-2
5. Park Vista High School (Lake Worth, Fla.)
Record: 25-3