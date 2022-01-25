2022 girls McDonald's All American game roster announced

McDonald’s announced its final roster for the 45th annual girls McDonald’s All American Game on Tuesday.
You can read the entire 2022 girls McDonald’s All American game roster below:
- F Janiah Barker — Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- P Raegen Beers — Valor Christian (Colo.)
- P Lauren Betts — Grandview (Colo.)
- P Isuneh Brady — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
- G KK Bransford — Mount Notre Dame (Ohio)
- G Paris Clark — Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
- PG Talaysia Cooper — East Clarendon (S.C.)
- F Timea Gardiner — Fremont (Utah)
- PG Aaliyah Gayles — Spring Valley (Nev.)
- PG Chance Gray — Winton Woods (Ohio)
- G Ashlon Jackson — Hardin-Jefferson (Texas)
- F Gabriela Jaquez — Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.)
- G Flau’jae Johnson — Sprayberry (Ga.)
- G Ta’Niya Latson — American Heritage (Fla.)
- W Darianna Littlepage-Buggs — Classen SAS (Okla.)
- G Indya Nivar — Apex Friendship (N.C.)
- F Maya Nnaji — Hopkins (Minn.)
- P Kyla Oldacre — William Mason (Ohio)
- W Ayanna Patterson — Homestead (Ind.)
- W Justine Pissott — Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)
- PG Kiki Rice — Sidwell Friends School (Washington D.C.)
- F Grace VanSlooten — IMG Academy (Fla.)
- P Ashlyn Watkins — Cardinal Newman (S.C.)
- G Ruby Whitehorn — Detroit Edison Early College of Excellence (Mich.)
The 45th McDonald’s All-American game is set to take place in Chicago at DePaul’s Wintrust Arena.
ESPN2 will air the POWERADE Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games live on Tuesday, March 29. The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.