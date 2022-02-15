2022 Naismith Trophy high school girls Player and Coach of the Year finalists announced

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the five finalists for the Naismith high school girls basketball Player of the Year trophy and girls Coach of the Year honors Tuesday.

The finalists for player of the year are Grandview (Colo.) forward and Stanford commit Lauren Betts, Winton Woods (Ohio) point guard and Oregon commit Chance Gray, Homestead (Ind.) wing and UConn commit Ayanna Patterson, Sidwell Friends School (Washington D.C.) point guard and UCLA commit Kiki Rice, and Parkway (La.) junior guard Mikaylah Williams. Williams is the lone junior finalist.

Sidwell Friends School’s Tamika Dudley, Saint John Vianney’s (N.J.) Dawn Karpell, Etiwanda’s (Calif.) Stan Delus, DeSoto’s (Texas) Andrea Robinson and Hopkins High School’s Tara Stars round out the coach of the year finalists.

“These finalists represent the nation’s top high school girls players and coaches who have enjoyed remarkable success this season, through their play on the court or their leadership from the sidelines,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “The final few weeks of this season will be extremely competitive among the candidates as it always is, which makes narrowing this list down to one winner for each award an exciting challenge for our voters.”

“Jersey Mike’s salutes the top five candidates for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Trophy. We are proud to be associated with these incredibly talented high school basketball players,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “We also congratulate the five coaches nominated for National High School Girls Coach of the Year for their extraordinary dedication.”