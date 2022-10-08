3 people shot outside Ohio high school football game

A scary situation occurred Friday night during a high school football game that was being played between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic.

As the action unfolded on the field, gunshots suddenly rang out, sending the crowd, players, and coaches scrambling for safety amidst a chaotic swarm of confusion.

Friday night football in America: Gunfire erupts during high school football game in Toledo, Ohio. There are at least three victims. Permitless carry went into effect in Ohio in June thanks to @GovMikeDeWine, despite law enforcement’s opposition. #ohleg pic.twitter.com/1EtGVQcnJm — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 8, 2022

According to a report by the Toledo Police Department, three people were shot outside the stadium—two females and one male. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries per ABC affiliate WTVG.

At the time of this update, no suspects have been apprehended.

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt released a statement following the incident. “We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was disrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this time is limited, and we will not speculate until further details are known. An event like this is every school district’s worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to figure out this atrocious act,” Anstadt said.