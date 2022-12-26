4-star 2024 SF Rob Dockery commits to Texas A&M on Christmas

Texas A&M got a special gift on Christmas when Jackson-Reed (DC) four-star small forward Rob Dockery announced his commitment to the Aggies.

An athletic wing who can play multiple positions, Dockery (6-foot-7, 195 pounds) is ranked No. 19 among small forwards in the class of 2024 and No. 2 overall in D.C.

In eight games this season he has averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. He’s shooting 62% from the floor but just 22% from three-point range and 65% from the foul line.

Seven other schools have extended offers, including Howard, LSU, Maryland, St. Bonaventure, Towson, UMBC and Georgia Tech. Dockery told On3 that he picked Texas A&M because of his relationship with Buzz Williams’ staff.

“I built a solid relationship with the coaches, I can tell they really want me to be there. It’s a great school and a great environment. After taking the visit there, it just felt like home. SEC is great basketball.”

Dockery is the first commitment for the Aggies’ class of 2024.

