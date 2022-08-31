4-star OT Monroe Freeling commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football National Championship this past season on the strength of a dominant defense and consistently winning in the trenches. And they’re already hard at work building up their line of the future.

On Monday, the school scored a commitment from one of the top offensive tackles in the recruiting class of 2023. According to Sports Illustrated, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.) offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has committed to playing his college ball at Georgia.

Here’s a clip of Freeling making the news official.

The moment he made it official ‼️ 4⭐️ OT Monroe Freeling commits to Georgia. The Bulldogs rise to No. 3 in the 247Sports rankings 🏈 pic.twitter.com/SYwgraIyGN — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 30, 2022

Freeling (6-foot-7, 283 pounds) is the top-ranked recruit in South Carolina and is No. 13 at his position.

He had offers from 26 schools, including Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Miami.

This is the fourth offensive lineman and the 19th overall commitment of 2023 for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. They currently rank third in the recruiting class rankings behind Texas and Alabama.

