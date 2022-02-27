4-star UNC signee Tyler Nickel breaks Mac McClung's Virginia HS scoring record

South Bay Lakers guard Mac McClung has long been a pure bucket. He is averaging over 21 points in the G League, averaged about 15 points per game over his years at Georgetown and Texas Tech, and broke Allen Iverson’s single-season Virginia high school scoring record.

McClung, who was rated three-stars, finished his high school career in 2018 by setting a Virginia High School League all-time record of 2,801 points. It didn’t take long for that number to be surpassed.

Tyler Nickel, a North Carolina signee out of East Rockingham High School (Elkton, Va.), broke that mark on Tuesday. His 37-point game put him at 2,804 points over his career, according to WHSV.

Reporter TJ Eck posted a video of the dunk that put Nickel above McClung:

Nickel broke out as a sophomore, crossing the 1,000-point career mark midway through the year, according to the Harrisonburg Citizen. In a 13-game junior season, he averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, according to MaxPreps, helping to further establish himself as a legit prospect. Now ranked a four-star small forward standing at 6-foot-8, Nickel had 18 offers before signing with North Carolina.

As a senior, he has scored 50 points twice and reached the 40-point plateau eight times, according to Maxpreps — the most recent coming Friday, when he tacked 41 more points onto his record.

East Rockingham wraps up its season Saturday night, and with a 23-4 record entering the evening, the team will look to make a postseason run with Nickel at the helm.

In a state that has seen stars come through such as Iverson, McClung and JJ Redick, Nickel will look to extend his tally even further.