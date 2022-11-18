5-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway sets his commitment date

One of the best quarterbacks in the recruiting class of 2024 will soon be announcing his decision on where he will play college ball. Willis (Texas) quarterback DJ Lagway told 247 Sports today that he will be making his decision on December 7.

Lagway has offers from 33 different schools but has narrowed his choices down to USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.

Lagway says he’s looking for somewhere he feels at home:

“That family atmosphere, somewhere I feel at home and somewhere I can grow and develop thats a huge thing for me… My family made sure they loved it, its a really nice area. I’m really excited to get up there next December and get right to work.”

This season Lagway has posted over 2,000 passing yards to go with 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 130.4 QB rating. He’s also good with his legs, racking up another 517 yards and seven scores on 50 carries.

