5-star combo guard AJ Johnson announces commitment to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have secured a commitment from the top undecided basketball recruit in the country.

Five-star combo guard AJ Johnson from Southern California Academy (Calif.) announced earlier today that he’s committed to Texas.

Southern California Academy five-star prospect AJ Johnson commits to Texas. The 5-five guard is ranked 2nd in California and 15th in the nation, per 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson's Instagram post: pic.twitter.com/lyLMsFq5w1 — Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) November 21, 2022

Johnson (6-foot-5, 160 pounds) is ranked second at his position and No. 15 nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. Overall, he had offers from 22 schools, including Louisville, Kansas, USC and UCLA.

Asked about picking Texas over his other finalists, Johnson said he feels he’ll be most comfortable there, per On3.

“I chose Texas because I have seen what they do every day and the people around them. I just feel like it’s where I’ll be the most comfortable. Also, I chose Texas because of how they let their guards go and their fan base. The city of Austin is lit.”

The scouting report on Johnson says he’s lean but long with an ability to make plays in transition. Last season at Taft (Calif.) he averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.6 rebounds per game. He shot 46% from the floor, 25% from three and 78% from the free throw line.

With Johnson off the board, the No. 1 ranked undecided recruit in the nation is his teammate Isaiah Miranda, followed by Bronny James.

