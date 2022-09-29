5-star DL David Hicks picks Texas A&M over Oklahoma

David Hicks was expected to commit to Oklahoma, but at the last minute, he changed course and picked Texas A&M. Hicks announced the news yesterday in a ceremony at his high school – Paetow (Texas). Apparently, it came down to the wire, and a late conversation with the coaching staff swung Hicks’ decision.

Hicks (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) was the best defensive lineman in his recruiting class who had yet to commit. According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the top DL in the country and No. 12 overall in the class of 2023.

Hicks says his relationship with Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson was a major factor in his decision, per Rivals.

“Me and Coach E are really close, I always went back and visited on June 1 as soon as the dead period was over. Me and him have a really good relationship, it’s like an uncle and nephew… It was really important because I’m really big on relationships. I’ve been tight with them since eighth grade so they’ve seen me develop into the player that I am now.”

A three-sport athlete, Hicks has incredible power for his age and a rare ability to line up at multiple spots along the defensive line and make an impact.

The Aggies now have 12 commitments total for this class. Hicks is the second five-star recruit – the other being Ryan (Texas) linebacker Anthony Hill. He was one of several players who were thrilled to learn the news and shared a word of welcome on social media.

Overall, Texas A&M is ranked No. 18 in this recruiting class.

